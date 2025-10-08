Zupee Studio's Microdramas: capturing India's pulse, one episode at a time

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 : Zupee, India's leading online-gaming and entertainment company, says it has registered phenomenal engagement on Zupee Studio, its short-format video hub that delivers bite-sized stories tailor-made for Bharat's mobile generation.

According to the company, since its launch in September 2025, Zupee Studio's one-minute Microdramas, from romance and thrillers to rib-tickling comedy, are redefining how Indians watch, share and binge content on the go.

Zupee Studio's microdramas feature episodes lasting just 1-3 minutes. Zupee says, this short-form content is redefining how Indian audiences consume entertainment. The platform's success lies in its understanding that today's viewers want meaningful entertainment that fits seamlessly into their busy schedules - whether during a commute, lunch break, or before bed.

Zupee Studio currently features acclaimed microdramas dubbed in Hindi including Maut Ki Ghati, Billionaire In Love, and Forbidden Love spanning genres from romance, drama, thriller, comedy and more. Each series resonates with Indian cultural sensibilities while also embracing modern storytelling techniques that keep viewers engaged with the compressed format.

Commenting on the success of the platform, Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson of Zupee, said, "Microdramas are the future of mobile-first entertainment in India. People today want complete stories in the time it takes to stand in a chai line. They don't need hours to connect with compelling characters and stories. Our creators are mastering the art of delivering complete emotional journeys in just 1-3 minutes, and the response has been phenomenal. Packing cinema-scale twists into such a short timeframe, our microdramas let viewers laugh, cry, or gasp between everyday moments, without any buffer or boredom."

According to the company, Flagship titles Maut Ki Ghati, Khooni Flat Ka Rahasaya, and Ghost in Love together clocked 5.8 million cumulative views in the first four weeks, making them the fastest-growing series on any Indian short-video platform.

Crafted specifically for vertical, sound-on consumption, each episode runs just 1-3 minutes. Complete seasons drop weekly so fans can binge entire arcs in under ten minutes.

The company says, viewers can sample opening episodes free; full seasons unlock for just ₹2 per episode or via the all-inclusive Zupee Plus plan (₹599/quarter) that also offers ad-free gaming. According to the company, Zupee Studio's revenue-share programme empowers emerging writers, directors and actors to monetise micro-content and reach Zupee's 150 million-strong user base.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor