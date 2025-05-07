Zuxtra Blockchain Launches India's First Level-1 Permissioned Blockchain with Groundbreaking 'Proof of Business' Consensus Mechanism

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7: Zuxtra Network, a pioneering deep-tech startup based in Kolkata, has officially launched the Zuxtra Blockchain, India's first Level-1 permissioned blockchain platform, powered by a revolutionary consensus model Proof of Business (PoB).

This innovation marks a transformative evolution in blockchain infrastructure, moving beyond traditional energy-intensive models like Proof of Work (PoW) and speculative financial mechanisms like Proof of Stake (PoS). Instead, Zuxtra's proprietary Proof of Business protocol ties consensus to verifiable business performance, leveraging AI-driven auditing to autonomously validate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

"Proof of Business consensus shifts the foundation of blockchain from unsustainable computational power or speculative financial holdings to tangible business performance and operational integrity," said Pallab Dasgupta, Founder & Chief Engineer of Zuxtra Network. "By anchoring consensus to real-world KPIs, we're creating a stable, sustainable platform for the future of blockchain technology."

Addressing the Cost Barrier for Indian Enterprises

India's blockchain adoption has long been hindered by a lack of indigenous infrastructure and steep development costsoften ranging between $50,000 and $300,000. This cost barrier has stifled innovation in critical sectors such as agriculture supply chains, GI-tagged product authentication, pharmaceutical counterfeit prevention, and real estate tokenization

Zuxtra Blockchain aims to eliminate these hurdles. As a permissioned network, it incentivizes authorized partners to secure transactional data using PoB protocolbypassing high gas fees while ensuring full transparency through a public ledger hosted at www.zuxtra.com.

A Game-Changer for Indian Startups

Arjun Dutta, Founder and Product Architect at IQPonics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.an STPI Bangalore EA, Govt. of India, and Indian Statistical Institute-incubated startuppraised the platform:

"We were previously limited by the high costs of building blockchain-based supply chain solutions. With Zuxtra Blockchain, we deployed our agriculture traceability platform at a fraction of the cost and with zero gas fees. It's a game-changer in the world of blockchain."

Built in India, for Indian Enterprises

With this launch, Zuxtra Network delivers a cost-effective, business-integrated blockchain solution designed to empower MSMEs and startups across India. The company is actively seeking $1 million in funding to expand its decentralized cloud infrastructure and scale operations.

"Our vision is to build India-made, India-centric technology that empowers domestic businesses," added Dasgupta. "With the Government of India's renewed focus on deep-tech innovation, we are optimistic about achieving our goals."

