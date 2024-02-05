Zype Personal Loan Now Available on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, now empowers its users to acquire the required funds instantly with the help of personal loans offered by Zype.

Borrowers can get a Zype Personal Loan of up to Rs 5 Lakhs and cater to their diverse financial needs.

One can benefit from interest rates starting at just 18 per cent p.a. and flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 12 months. Zype understands the need for instant funds to tackle emergencies and ensures that the approved amount is received in just 5 minutes.

One must meet the simple eligibility criteria:

* Applicant must be at least 18 years old

* The loan is available to salaried individuals

* Applicant must possess a valid PAN card and Aadhaar card

To apply for this loan, individuals are only required to submit their PAN and Aadhaar card number. By opting for this loan on Bajaj Markets, users can enjoy a completely transparent process, without having to pay any hidden charges.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor