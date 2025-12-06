New Delhi [India], December 6 : India's rising batting superstar Vaibhav Suryavanshi dominated the Google searches worldwide this year, ending up as the sixth-most searched in the "people" category of Google's 'Year in Search 2025'. He is also the most searched for amongst "people" this year in India.

Suryavanshi, 14, who made history last year by becoming the youngest player to earn an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crores, has achieved plenty of milestones in a career that has taken off over the last year or so.

Before his maiden IPL appearance, he had cracked a 58-ball century for India in a four-day game against Australia U19 and had featured in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in 2024, scoring 176 runs at an average of 44, with two fifties.

Suryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants in the absence of an injured skipper, Sanju Samson, smashing his first ball, bowled by Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, for a huge six and scoring 34 in 20 balls. In just seven innings in his debut IPL, the 14-year-old got 252 runs at an average of 36.00, with a century and a fifty to his name. His century against the Gujarat Titans made him the youngest centurion in all of T20 cricket, and he also outclassed former Indian hitter's record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls, smashing seven fours and 11 sixes in his knock.

Later, after the IPL, during the India U19 team's tour of England, the hard-hitting leftie smashed the fastest century in the U19 ODI format and became the youngest to do so, blasting a brutal 78-ball 143, comprising 13 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 183.33. Suryavanshi's ton came off 52 balls, surpassing Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam's 53-ball effort against England back in 2013. Suryavanshi was the top run-getter of the ODI leg of the series, with 355 runs in five innings at an average of 71.00, a strike rate of 174.01, with a century and fifty.

Suryavanshi's graph continued to go upwards with a blistering 144 in just 42 balls against UAE A for India A during the Rising Stars Asia Cup this year. His century came in 32 balls, much faster than his IPL ton. This turned out to be the joint-third-fastest century for India in T20s. He top-scored in India's semifinal run with 239 runs in four innings at an average of 59.75, at a strike rate of 243.87.

Most recently, in his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Maharashtra, he became the youngest-ever to score a century in the tournament's history, smashing a 61-ball 108, with seven fours and seven sixes against Maharashtra at a strike rate of over 177.

In eight first-class matches, Suryavanshi has scored 207 runs in eight matches and 12 innings at an average of 17.25, with a fifty to his name and a best score of 90. In six List-A matches, Suryavanshi has scored 132 runs in six matches and innings at an average of 22.00 with a strike rate of 110, with a half-century to his name.

His best performances have come in T20s, having made 690 runs in 17 matches and 17 innings at an average of 43.12, with three centuries and a fifty, with best score of 144.

