14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 35-Ball Century, Becomes Second-Fastest Centurion in IPL History

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by scoring the second-fastest hundred in IPL history during their match against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Suryavanshi reached his century in just 35 balls, launching a six off Rashid Khan to complete the milestone. This also made him the fastest Indian batter to score a century in the IPL. At just 14 years and 32 days old, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to ever score an IPL century.

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI, REMEMBER THE NAME 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SbD4fRXt13 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 28, 2025

Only Chris Gayle, who took 30 balls, has scored a quicker hundred in the tournament’s history. Suryavanshi’s innings ended when he was bowled out for 101 off 38 balls by a yorker from Prasidh Krishna.

The fastest hundreds in IPL history are as follows: Chris Gayle holds the record with 30 balls, followed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored his century in 35 balls. Yusuf Pathan took 37 balls for his hundred, while David Miller reached the milestone in 38 balls. Travis Head and Priyansh Arya both took 39 balls to score their respective centuries.