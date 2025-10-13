14-Year-Old Vaibhavi Suryavanshi Appointed Vice-Captain of Bihar Ranji Team; Squad Announced for First Two Matches

: The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on Sunday announced the senior team for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named as the vice captain. After a meeting of the selection committee, a list of 14 players from Bihar has been finalized. Sakibul Gani has been appointed as the captain of the team, while Vaibhav Suryawanshi will serve as his deputy.

"The squad reflects a balanced combination of youth and experience, and we are confident that this group will perform with great spirit and consistency in the Ranji Trophy. Vaibhav has been performing really well and this shows the depth of cricketing talent Bihar possesses today. We believe this team has the potential to make a strong statement this season," said Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier this year, when Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a blistering century in just 52 balls in the fourth Under-19 ODI against England, the BCA president had said that the young batter will break many more record in the future. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who turned out for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season, has been one of the breakthrough stars of the IPL 2025. In seven matches, the young batter smashed 252 runs. Earlier this year, Vaibhav also had the opportunity to meet India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Patna.

Full Squad

Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhaskar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (Captain), Vaibhav Suryawanshi (Vice-Captain), Arnav Kishore, Ayush Lohuruka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, and Sachin Kumar.