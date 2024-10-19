179 international cricketers to take part in Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 : The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 witnessed another Players Draft where young talent took center stage. Over 1,000 players registered this year, nearly 450 were shortlisted for the draft, and 107 ultimately secured spots on the rosters of the 10 teams.

The 10 franchises, including the two new ones, Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs, joined the other eight New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and Chennai Brave Jaguars - to complete their rosters. A total of 179 international megastars will participate in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, making it the biggest season ever.

Players from 11 different nations were drafted, showcasing the truly global nature of the Abu Dhabi T10. Leading the selections were 20 players from the West Indies, 17 from the UAE, 15 from Sri Lanka, and 14 from Pakistan. Afghanistan contributed 11, while 9 English, 5 Zimbabwean, 3 Bangladeshi, 3 Australian, and 2 each from New Zealand and South Africa were also picked, highlighting the tournament's international appeal, a release said.

The red-hot pick of the draft was South African Dewald Brevis, popularly known as 'Baby AB de Villiers.' Having played for the five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, Brevis has gained immense popularity for his distinctive 360-degree batting style, particularly in the Asian subcontinent. Almost every franchise had their eyes on him, but he was ultimately drafted by the defending champions, New York Strikers.

Twenty-five-year-old Tom Banton, a dynamic and flamboyant batter, was another standout selection of the night. He was snapped up by the Delhi Bulls, who were looking to bolster their top order with a powerful hitter. With an impressive international strike rate of 147.96, Banton has become one of the most coveted players in the English cricket circuit.

Bolts Ajman, one of the new teams in the league, made the most draft picks, selecting 14 players and balancing youth with experience. They brought in seasoned stars like Mohammad Nabi and Alex Hales, alongside 20-year-old Sri Lankan batter Shevon Daniel, to create a well-rounded squad with new direct signings where James Neesham came as an icon player, Mujheeb Ur Rahman as a platinum superstar.

The UP Nawabs, the second new franchise, drafted 13 players, including West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith and Afghanistan's dependable all-rounder Najibullah Zadran. Rahmanullah Gurbaz serves as the team's icon, with English stars Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, and Adil Rashid further strengthening the squad's composition, the release said.

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 10 Full Teams:

Team Abu Dhabi:

Draft Signings: Adam Milne (Cat B), Kadeem Alleyne (Cat B), Asif Khan (Cat C), Rumman Raees (Cat C), Haider Ali (UAE 1), Zeeshan Nasser (UAE 2), Muhammad Arfan (UAE 3), Ramon Simmonds (Emerging), Muditha Lakshan (Emerging), Angelo Mathews (Optional)

New Signings: Jonny Bairstow (Platinum Superstar), Lockie Ferguson (Cat A), Shimron Hetmyer Cat A), AM Ghazanfar (Cat C)

Retentions: Phil Salt (Icon), Noor Ahmad (Cat A), and Kyle Mayers (Cat B)

Delhi Bulls:

Draft Signings: Tom Banton (Cat B), Salman Irshad (Cat B), Kasun Rajitha (Cat C), Nikhil Chaudhary (Cat C), Saghir Khan (UAE 2), Shahid Iqbal Bhutta (UAE 3), Isai Thorne (Emerging), Pavan Rathnayake (Emerging), Fabian Allen (Optional), Harshir Seth (Optional)

New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga (Platinum Superstar), Tim David (Cat A), Romario Shepherd (Cat A), Matthew Wade (Global Superstar)

Retentions: Rovman Powell (Icon), Muhammad Rohid (UAE 1), Naveen-ul-Haq (Cat A), Fazlahaq Farooqi (Cat B), James Vince (Cat C)

Northern Warriors:

Draft Signings: Brandon King (Cat B), Fareed Malik (Cat B), Shohidul Islam (Cat C), Ziaur Rahman (Cat C), Sagar Kalyan (UAE 2), Muhammad Uzair Khan (UAE 3), Shaqkere Parris (Emerging), Ackeem Auguste (Emerging)

New Signings: Trent Boult (Icon), Finn Allen (Platinum Superstar), Johnson Charles (Cat A), Sherfane Rutherford (Cat A), Saqib Mahmood (Cat A)

Retentions: Colin Munro (Cat B), Azmatullah Omarzai (Cat C), Ankur Sangwan (UAE 1)

Deccan Gladiators:

Draft Signings: Luke Wood (Cat A), David Wiese (Cat B), Usman Tariq (Cat C), Khary Pierre (Cat C), Aryan Lakra (UAE 2), Abrar Ahmed (UAE 3), Malsha Tharupati (Emerging), Tinotenda Maposa (Emerging), Richard Gleeson (Optional), Rilee Rossouw (Optional)

New Signings: Jos Buttler (Icon), Anrich Nortje (Cat A), Marcus Stoinis (Cat A)

Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana (Cat A), Nicholas Pooran (Platinum Superstar), Andre Russell (Cat B), Tom Koher-Cadmore (Cat C), Zahoor Khan (UAE 1)

New York Strikers:

Draft Signings: Evin Lewis (Cat B), Dewald Brevis (Cat B), Doug Bracewell (Cat C), Kusal Perera (Cat C), Alishan Sharafu (UAE 2), Mayank Choudhary (UAE 3), Nathan Edward (Emerging), Dumindu Sewmina (Emerging), Asif Ali (Optional), Reece Topley (Optional)

New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana (Platinum Superstar), Donovan Ferreira (Cat A)

Retentions: Kieron Pollard (Icon), Mohammad Amir (Cat A), Sunil Narine (Cat A), Akeal Hossain (Cat B), Muhammad Waseem (Cat C), Muhammad Jawadulla (UAE 1)

Bolts Ajman:

Draft Signings: Mohammad Nabi (Cat A), Alax Hales (Cat B), Obed McCoy (Cat B), Ravi Bopara (Cat B), Terrance Hinds (Cat C), Shehan Jayasuriya (Cat C), Mark Deyal (Cat C), Ali Abid (UAE 1), Safeer Tariq (UAE 2), Huhammad Mohsin (UAE 3), Shevon Daniel (Emerging), Arineshto Vhezha (Emerging), Ijas Ahmadzai (Optional), Dunith Wellalage (Optional)

New Signings: James Neesham (Icon), Mujheeb Ur Rahman (Platinum Superstar), Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib (Cat A), Haider Ali (Cat A)

Morrisville Samp Army:

Draft Signings: Karim Janat (Cat A), Rohaan Mustafa (Cat B), Jack Taylor (Cat B), Sajid Khan (Cat C), Kjorn Ottley (Cat C), Hazrat Bilal (UAE 1), Taimoor Ali (UAE 2), Umair Ali Khan (UAE 3), Brain Bennett (Emerging), Leonardo Julien (Emerging), Amir Hamza Hotak (Optional), Sharafuddin Ashraf (Optional)

New Signings: David Willey (Cat A), Imad Wasim (Cat A)

Retentions: Faf du Plessis (Icon), Qais Ahmad (Cat B), Andries Gous (Cat C)

Bangla Tigers:

Draft Signings: Mohammad Hasnain (Cat B), Mohammad Shehzad (Cat B), Mir Hamza (Cat C), David Payne (Cat C), Luqman Faisal (UAE 1), Nav Pabreja (UAE 2), Hafis Almas Ayub (UAE 3), Tashinga Musekiwa (Emerging), Ravindu Rathnayke (Emerging), Imran Khan (Optional), Towhid Hridoy (Optional)

New Signings: Shakib al Hasan (Icon), Rashid Khan (Platinum Superstar), Liam Livingstone (Cat A), Iftikhar Ahmed (Cat A), DInesh Karthik (Global Superstar)

Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai (Cat A), Dasun Shanaka (Cat B), Joshua Little (Cat C)

UP Nawabs:

Draft Signings: Binura Fernando (Cat B), Odean Smith (Cat B), Najibullah Zadran (Cat B), Faridoon Dawoodzai (Cat C), Curtis Campher (Cat C), Ryan Burl (Cat C), Farhan Khan (UAE 1), Hafeez ur Rehman (UAE 2), Khalid Shah (UAE 3), Joshua Bishop (Emerging), Ashmead Nedd (Emerging), Masood Gurbaz (Optional), Khalid Ahmad Gurbaz (Optional)

New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Icon), Dawid Malan (Cat A), Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid (Cat A), Andre Fletcher (Cat A)

Chennai Brave Jaguars:

Draft Signings: Joshua Brown (Cat B), Nick Hobson (Cat B), Akila Dhananjaya (Cat C), Oshane Thomas (Cat C), Matiullah Khan (UAE 2), Sabir Ali (UAE 3), Kavindu Nadeeshan (Emerging), Garuka Sanketh (Emerging), Ali Khan (Optional), Kobe Herft (Optional)

New Signings: Chris Lynn (Cat A), Nuwan Thushara (CAT A), Thisara Perera (Cat A), Dan Lawrence (Platinum Superstar), Rassie van der Dussen (Icon)

Retentions: Aayan Khan (UAE 1), George Munsey (Cat C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Cat B).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor