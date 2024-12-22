1st ODI: India Women ride on Mandhana, Renuka's top performances to clinch 211-run win over Windies

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : Smriti Mandhana's aggressive knock and Renuka Thakur Singh's five-wicket haul powered India Women to a commanding 211-run victory over West Indies Women in the first ODI of the series at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday.

Having secured a 2-1 win in the preceding T20I series, India Women extended their dominance in white-ball cricket. The emphatic win on Tuesday gave the Women in Blue an early lead in the ODI series.

West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, won the toss and opted to field. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's team set a daunting target for the visitors in the first innings.

Openers Smriti Mandhana (91 off 102 balls, 13 fours) and Pratika Rawal (40 off 69 balls, 4 fours) put together a solid 110-run partnership, laying a strong foundation for the hosts. The duo's superb batting kept the Caribbean bowlers under pressure, making it difficult for them to claim early wickets.

Skipper Matthews eventually broke the opening stand in the 24th over, dismissing Pratika Rawal, but the damage had already been done. Harleen Deol (44 off 50 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) then joined Mandhana at the crease, building a 50-run partnership.

Zaida James dismissed Mandhana in the 32nd over, briefly stemming the flow of runs. However, Harleen and Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) added a 66-run stand, further solidifying India's innings.

Though West Indies managed to remove Harleen and Harmanpreet, India's middle order stepped up with confidence. Richa Ghosh (26 off 13 balls, 4 fours and 1 six), Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19 balls, 3 fours and 1 six), and Deepti Sharma (14* off 12 balls, 1 four) propelled India to a formidable 314/9. Deepti and Priya Mishra (1* off 3 balls) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

Zaida James led the West Indies' bowling effort, taking five wickets for 45 runs at an economy rate of 5.60. Matthews chipped in with two wickets in her 10 overs.

Chasing 315, West Indies struggled to establish a partnership against the disciplined Indian bowling attack. Renuka Thakur Singh was the star with the ball, claiming five wickets and dismantling the Caribbean batting lineup. Priya Mishra picked up two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma each grabbed one. The Indian bowlers skittled out West Indies for just 103 in 27 overs, sealing a comprehensive 211-run victory.

Afy Fletcher (24* off 22 balls, 3 fours) was the top scorer for the visitors, while wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle (21 off 39 balls, 2 fours) also made a valiant effort before falling to Renuka Singh's lethal spell.

Renuka Thakur Singh was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her brilliant five-wicket haul.

Brief scores:

India Women: 314/9 (Smriti Mandhana 91, Harleen Deol 44, Pratika Rawal 40; Zaida James 5/45)

West Indies Women: 103 (Afy Fletcher 24*, Shemaine Campbelle 21, Aaliyah Alleyne 13; Renuka Thakur Singh 5/29).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor