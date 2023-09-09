1st ODI: Luus, Kapp centuries help South Africa thrash Pakistan by 127 runs

Karachi, Sep 8 Sune Luus (107 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (100) struck centuries while Nadine de Klerk (3-23) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (3-39) excelled with the ball as South Africa Women came up with a brilliant all-round performance to thrash Pakistan Women by 127 runs in the first ODI here on Friday.

After posting a competitive 292/4 in 50 overs, South Africa bundled out hosts Pakistan for 165 to secure a big win in the opening clash of the three-match ODI series.

The experienced duo of Luus and Kapp shared a century stand after interim captain Laura Wolvaardt started the day on a positive note by winning the toss and opting to bat first, to reach a highly competitive 292/4.

Luus and Kapp came together with South Africa struggling at 64/3 with Tazmin Brits (17), Wolvaardt (17) and Lara Goodall (15) back in the pavilion. The duo raised 183 runs for the fourth wicket as Sune Luus struck 107 not out off 129 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries, and Kapp blasted 100 off 105 balls, hammering 12 fours and one six in the process. Nadine de Klerk struck a 23-ball 29 to prop up the innings.

In reply, Pakistan lost opener Shawaal Zulfiqar (7 off 15) while the experienced Bismah Maroof was castled by de Klerk for 10 as Pakistan slumped to 35/2 in the 10th over.

Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals with Aliya Riaz top-scoring with an unbeaten 49.

Brief scores:

South Africa 292/4 in 50 overs (Sune Luus 107 not out, Marizanne Kapp 100, Nadine de Klerk 29 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2-50) beat Pakistan 165 all out in 36.5 overs (Aliya Riaz 49 not out, Muneeba Ali 20; Nadine de Klerk 3-23, Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-39) by 127 runs.

--IANS

