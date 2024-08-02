1st ODI: Wellalage, Nissanka's blitzkrieg propel Sri Lanka to 230/8 against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 2 : Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka displayed a stunning performance and powered Sri Lanka to 230/8 against India in the first ODI match of the series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat against India, considering the pitch condition in Colombo. However, Asalanka's decision did help the hosts to put up a solid score in the first ODI match of the series.

Pathum Nissanka (56 runs from 75 balls, 9 fours) and Avishka Fernando (1 run from 7 balls) opened for Sri Lanka and could only make a seven-run opening partnership after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Fernando in the third over.

Kusal Mendis (14 runs from 31 balls, 1 four) gelled up well with Nissanka and made a 39-run partnership. Until Mendis was dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 14th over. However, that did not affect Nissanka as he continued to build his inning.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (8 runs from 18 balls), skipper Charith Asalanka (14 runs from 21 balls), and Janith Liyanage (20 runs from 26 balls) failed to display a strong performance which put Sri Lanka on the back foot.

In the 27th over, Washington Sundar picked up an important wicket for India after he removed Pathum Nissanka from the crease.

In the death overs, Dunith Wellalage (66 runs from 65 balls) and Akila Dananjaya (17 runs from 21 balls) played a stunning knock to take Sri Lanka to 230/8 in the first inning.

Axar Patel led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets and gave 33 runs in his 10-over spell. However, the India bowlers put up a solid performance as almost every bowler picked up a wicket in the game. One of the most shocking moments of the match was when India batter Shubman Gill came to bowl. He gave away 14 runs in his one-over spell.

India need to make 231 runs to win the first ODI match of the series.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 230/8 (Dunith Wellalage 67*, Pathum Nissanka 56, Wanindu Hasaranga 24; Axar Patel 2/33) vs India.

