1st T20I: Got to learn a lot from the West Indies series, says Ishan Kishan

Lucknow, Feb 24 India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said he had learnt a lot from the T20I series against the West Indies. In the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday, Kishan hit an explosive 89 off 57 balls, laced with ten fours and three sixes, to set the base for India's convincing 62-run win over Sri Lanka.

It was a far cry from Kishan against the West Indies, who struggled to get going and made just 71 runs in three innings.

"I got to learn a lot from the West Indies series. My intent wasn't good enough, I wasn't positive enough. I was just trying to keep it simple here - watch the ball and play my shots," said Kishan, adjudged 'Player of the Match' in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about his memorable shot from the scintillating knock, Kishan replied, "Pull is my favourite shot, I enjoy playing that shot."

Kishan was happy with matches happening in bigger stadiums at home in the run-up to the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year. "It's a positive thing for the batting unit as well because you need to hit gaps preparing for the world cup in Australia. Bigger boundaries are a good thing as we get lots of gaps."

"I was talking to Shreyas (Iyer) about the mid-wicket region. He said if you middle the ball you could get a boundary. If you hit the gaps you can get two. And it went my way."

