1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswals majestic ton powers India to 215/2 at Tea against England

Leeds [UK] June 20 : Yashasvi Jaiswal's commanding century along with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's fifty plus score powered India to 215/2 at the end of the second session on Day 1 of the first test against England, at Headingley, Leeds.

A wicketless session for India, as the duo of Gill and Jaiswal added 123 runs off 154 balls in the second session.

India started their second session on 92/2, Indian skipper Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal in the middle. India crossed the 100-run mark in the 29th over after Gill smashed a four towards cover-point, off Brydon Carse.

Jaiswal completed his maiden fifty in England after pushing the ball towards midwicket for a single, off Josh Tongue. The duo of Gill and Jaiswal added 50 runs for the third wicket in the 36th over.

Gill, in his first match as Indian skipper, took charge on the England bowlers as he smashed 40 runs off just 44 balls. At drinks, India were 159/2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 67(112) and Shubman Gill 40 (44).

Gill slammed his first half-century as captain. He breaks his fifty-less SENA streak, slamming his first fifty in SENA since his 91 at Gabba in January 2021, after a streak of eight Tests and 15 innings without a fifty later after it.

Gill becomes the ninth Indian to hit a 50+ score in a maiden innings as Test captain & at 25y & 285d he is the youngest of the nine to do so. 56 balls to reach 50 makes it his fastest Test fifty by balls faced.

The duo of Gill and Jaiswal added 100 runs for the third wicket in the 46th over, off just 122 balls. India crossed the 200-run mark in the 49th over.

Jaiswal brought up this maiden century in England off just 144 balls, after taking a single off Brydon Carse in the 49th over.

Brief score: India 215/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 100*, Shubman Gill 58*; Ben Stokes 1/22). Vs England.

