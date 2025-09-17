1st women's ODI: Proteas power past Pakistan by 8 wickets in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], September 17 : Batting masterclass from Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits helped South Africa to clinch the 1st ODI against Pakistan in Lahore by eight wickets, as per the official website of ICC.

An unbeaten third-wicket stand of 216 from Marizanne Kapp (121 not out) and Tazmin Brits (101 not out) took the sting out of the Proteas' chase of 256, recovering from 43/2 in the 10th over with the third-highest partnership by a South African pair in Women's ODIs.

The batting effort outmatched the work of Pakistan's Sidra Amin, who earlier made an unbeaten 121 herself, from 150 balls and powered by 12 boundaries.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt praised the pair in the middle, as the team found a winning formula ahead of the upcoming World Cup campaign.

"They were absolutely amazing, Taz and Kappie were phenomenal (with the bat), and we could have watched them all day, it was amazing," Wolvaardt said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"We were happy restricting (Pakistan) to 255, at one stage we thought they would score 280-300, but I think we had a really good death (bowling) spell," she added.

Brits could prove to be a key player in the Proteas World Cup campaign in the sub-continent, highlighted by a unique record achieved in her innings, becoming the only player in women's ODIs to make a century against all four of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Her partner, out in the middle in Lahore, paid tribute.

"It was a tough innings, but Taz helped there, it was a brilliant innings from her as well," Kapp said.

"We saw the way Pakistan came out and played, so we knew if we gave ourselves a chance and got used to the pace it would become easier," she noted.

"So we knew if we could stick in we would be able to catch up," she said.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, losing Shawaal Zulfiqar (0) to a sharp one-handed catch from wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta off the bowling of Ayabonga Khaka (2/36).

Amin and Muneeba Ali (76 off 94 balls) rebuilt, though Khaka struck again to leave the hosts 150/2 in the 31st over.

The tourists restricted Pakistan to 255 thanks to an economic display with the ball at the back end. However, the reply began nervously, with Wolvaardt (4) bowled in the second over by Sadia Iqbal (1/41). Sune Luus added 30, though fell soon after to Rameen Shamim (1/29).

Brits and Kapp finished the job in the penultimate over of the chase, meaning the tourists take a 1-0 lead into the second match at the same venue on Friday.

