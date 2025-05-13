2018: Virat Kohli's peak of global domination in a tough year for batters

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli bowed out of the Test format on Monday, putting an end to a 14-year, 123-match-long career that witnessed him touch the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.

Throughout his career in whites, the 36-year-old made runs everywhere and dominated a variety of conditions, regions, and bowlers. His run from 2016-19 is considered as one of the richest primes in Tests, having made 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79 and 16 centuries. He plundered runs everywhere, and for the players overseas, he emerged as a bullish, relentless, and dominant force unprecedented in world cricket. The year 2018 stands out as perhaps the best among all. This was when his dreams of world domination got their wings and his performances turned him into Test's ultimate flagbearer.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the year 2018 was one of the most difficult years to bat as a Test player, with a Test wicket costing 27.37 runs and a century being scored every 28 innings. Batting average in Test cricket that year was 26.28, the lowest it had been in over 60 years since 26.41 in 1857.

However, despite these difficult numbers, Virat's supremacy as a Test batter stood out. Centuries were scored easily in a variety of conditions, be it at his own home, South Africa, England, and Australia.

Virat ended the year 2018 as the leading run-getter, scoring 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 matches and 24 innings, with five centuries and five fifties. His best score was 153. In second place were Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (1,023 runs in 12 Tests with three centuries and four fifties) and England's Joe Root (948 runs in 13 Tests with two centuries and six fifties).

However, the difference was how and where Virat collected these runs, while the majority of Kusal's runs (805 runs in seven Tests) came in New Zealand, Bangladesh, and West Indies, and rest at home (218 runs in five Tests), and Root scored 436 of his runs at home (in seven Tests) with rest of his scores scattered in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka (512 runs in six Tests).

Virat scored centuries at home, South Africa, England, and Australia, pulling out all-time numbers in SENA conditions, a hallmark of any great Indian batter's success. It included a stunning 500-plus runs outing on England's swinging, seaming surfaces after a horror 2014 tour, where he overcame his old foe James Anderson by not falling to him even once. He also delivered some memorable counter-attacking centuries at Perth and Centurion, defying world-class Australia and South African bowlers despite wickets falling at the other end.

Starting off the year in South Africa, Virat topped the run-charts with 286 runs in three Tests at an average of 47.66, scoring a century and fifty each. His immortalised 153-run knock came at Centurion, where he was the last man to fall in the first innings, aggressively taking a world-class Protean unit of Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, and Vernon Philander to attack in his 217-ball stay. His knock was decorated with 15 fours, and runs came at a commanding strike rate of 70.50. South Africa won the series 2-1, but India won hearts and showcased immense desire on an unfit Johannesburg pitch, where Virat's men won in a low-scoring affair.

Virat's Team India moved to England, where he sought to avenge his previous humiliation at the hands of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, which led to many experts questioning his Test spot during the days when he had just started rising. Special practice drills with batting coach Sanjay Bangar and a fire to dominate put Virat at an advantage before England could even take to the field. Months of preparation paid off as he led the run-charts with a massive 593 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 59.30, scoring two centuries and three fifties.

A roaring, ring-kissing, cover-driving Virat took the centrestage at Edgbaston and his run ended in an anti-climactic way with a first-ball duck at Kennington Oval, leaving him 10 runs short of Rahul Dravid's record for most runs by an Indian during England Test tour. Nevertheless, old scores were settled and England's pace was feasted on during this almost lone-warrior effort in India's 1-4 series loss.

At home during the series against West Indies, India won 2-0 easily, with Virat scoring 184 runs in two innings at an average of 92.00, including a majestic 139 at Saurashtra.

Moving on to the last challenge of the year, Team India took the flight to Australia. The first three matches of the four-match series were played before the year ended, with Virat's classic 123 against the fiery pace quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood on a spicy Perth wicket being the highlight. He ended the year in Australia with 259 runs in six innings, with a century and a fifty each.

As a captain, Virat had a solid year, leading India in all 13 Tests, winning six and losing seven. Away from home, Virat secured four wins in 11 Tests. He did lose seven, but a win each in South Africa and England, and two wins in Australia, which helped India seal a series win for the first time in Australia, meant it was a job well done for Virat.

