2021 edition of Mzansi Super League called off due to Covid-19

The 2021 edition of the Mzansi Super League has been called off, Cricket South Africa confirmed today. The third season, which was originally scheduled to be held in November last year was postponed due to the pandemic and was supposed to be held in February 2022. The decision to call off the tournament has been taken due to the current Covid-19 situation in South Africa that has resulted in travel restrictions being imposed by many countries.

'Stricter travel possibilities, the Bio-Secure Environment frustrations, fear of the new variant, and the weak Rand/US Dollar exchange rate' were the reasons cited by the CSA to call off the tournament. The board is now planning to stage a CSA T20 challenge in that period in place of MSL, featuring eight Division 1 teams. South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.