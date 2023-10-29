2023 Cricket World Cup: Netherlands fans express happiness after team's win over Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 29 : Following the Netherlands's win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Netherlands fans expressed their happiness over the team's win.

A half-century by Scott Edwards and a four-wicket haul by Paul van Meekeren were standout performances as the Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

After the match, a fan expressed his happiness over the Dutch side's win and was positive about the team performing well against Afghanistan next week.

"It was a great win, all the boys put in a great performance after getting smashed last week by Australia. It is a really good come back and we can put up a great performance against Afghanistan next week," said the fan to ANI.

Another fan expressed his disappointment with Bangladesh's performance.

"We are very frustrated because we came to Kolkata only to watch the match for Bangladesh...We believed that Bangladesh could win against the Netherlands as the latter doesn't have a team as good as Bangladesh," said the fan.

A Bangladesh cricket fan named Raj said, "It wasn't a good match but we enjoyed it...We will come back again, I am hopeful."

Another Dutch fan expressed happiness with his side's win.

"It was a fantastic game...Great game to be watching. We had the best time...," said the fan.

Coming to the match, knocks by skipper Scott Edwards (68), Wesley Barresi (41) helped the Dutch side reach 229/10 in 50 overs.

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan took two wickets.

In the chase of 230, Bangladesh was never a threat as Paul van Meekeren (4/23) ran through their lineup to bundle them out for 142 in 42.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz top-scored for Bangladesh with 35.

Meekeren got the Player of the Match award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor