2nd ODI: England opts to bat first against India; Kohli returns, Chakravarthy gets debut cap

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 9 : England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

With India 1-0 up in the series after a four-wicket win in the first ODI at Nagpur, England would be aiming to make a comeback in the series and set up an exciting decider.

For India, Virat Kohli comes back after recovery from a sore knee and Yashasvi Jaiswal sits out. Varun Chakravarthy is also set to make his ODI debut.

For England, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come back into the playing XI.

England skipper Buttler said during the toss, "We are going to bat first today. We have been pushing in the right direction, play better for longer and hopefully have a good day today. Looks a bit dry, with black soil. Looks a good wicket. Three changes, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the XI."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the toss, "It was a good performance in the first game. That's what I loved about. The energy was very good despite not being on the field for a while. It was superb to watch after losing two wickets. Shreyas prides himself on that intent and attitude and not to forget the contributions of Shubman and Axar as well. Black soil pitch, not sure. Maybe play on the slower side, that is what I expect. Two changes, Jaiswal makes way for Virat. Kuldeep is rested so Varun makes his debut."

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

