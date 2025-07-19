2nd ODI: England-W win toss; opts to bowl against India-W at Lords

London [UK], July 19 : England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and have opted to field against India in the second ODI at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, on Saturday.

The match started late due to rain. It'll be a 29-over-a-side game, and the batting power-play will last 6 overs.

England Women will look to restore parity in the second match of the three-match ODI series as they lost the series opener.

This is a do-or-die encounter for England, and they would want to keep the series alive, especially after going down 2-3 in the T20I series last week.

In the series opener, a fiery half-century from Deepti Sharma and a dazzling performance from all-rounder Sneh Rana propelled India to a four-wicket win.

During India's pursuit of 259 runs, openers Rawal and Smriti Mandhana (28 in 24 balls, with five fours) delivered a solid start with a 48-run stand.

Rawal (36 in 51 balls with three fours) had another 46-run stand with Harleen Deol (27 in 44 balls, with four boundaries), but disaster struck India as they lost Rawal, Deol and skipper Harmanpreet (17) in quick succession, reduced to 124/4 in 27.1 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (48 in 54 balls, with five fours) struck an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket with Deepti Sharma, taking the team past 200 runs.

While Richa Ghosh was removed early after Jemimah's dismissal, Deepti (62* in 64 balls, with three fours and a six) and Amanjot Kaur (20* in 14 balls with three fours) stuck around to give India a four-wicket win with 10 balls left.

Charlie Dean (2/52) was England's top bowler, while Kate Cross, Ecclestone and Lauren Filer got one each.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud.

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

