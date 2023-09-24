2nd ODI: Felt that I got the team in the right position, was happy throughout the innings, says Shreyas Iyer

Indore, Sep 24 Since returning to Indian team from a back injury in March, plus back spasms in Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer made a resounding statement by top-scoring with 105, his first ODI century of the year, as India posted a mammoth 399/5 against Australia in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday.

Iyer, who was run out for three after a mix-up with Gill in the series opener in Mohali, brushed aside question marks over his form and fitness by making a sparkling 105 off 90 balls, with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. Iyer’s timely hundred also meant India ticked off another box in its World Cup preparation.

“I felt that I got the team in the right position. I was happy throughout the innings. My mindset was to play the ball in the V. I wasn't focusing a lot on hitting the ball hard, I wanted to time it. I was experiencing variable bounce. Thankfully we were able to take that momentum towards our side,” said Iyer in a mid-innings chat with broadcasters.

Iyer trusted the attacking route on a flat pitch, reaching his fifty in 41 balls by smashing a stand-and-deliver six over long-off against Johnson. He got his third ODI century in 86 balls, with the roar in delight showcasing his happiness, as the crowd stood up to applaud a great knock.

But from inside Iyer, was left occupied by cramp in his hand, caused by a very humid environment. “My focus was on the cramps, it wasn't allowing me to hold (the bat) firmly. I was almost out caught and bowled, I realised that my top hand wasn't working. When I was reaching the boundary line, I decided I am going to try and smash every ball,” he added.

Iyer and Gill put on a partnership of 200 in only 164 balls for the second wicket, as both batters made hundreds. It was followed by stand-in captain KL Rahul (52 off 38 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 18 balls) applying finishing touches to a run-fest innings.

“Shubman and I, we played a pretty decent knock in the middle and we laid a great platform and steadied the ship for the team. The other batsmen came in and expressed themselves. I got a great start and after that I was trying to play the ball on its merit.”

“Shubman took on the charge and he was dictating the terms in the middle phase and then again I took the momentum. It was like creating great rhythm between each other. It worked out for the team. Every individual stepped up to the occasion. When I went in to bat, there was variable bounce. Pretty hard to judge. I think we have a defendable total on the board,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor