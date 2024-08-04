2nd ODI: India's spinners dominate SL and restrict them to 240/9

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4 : The spin trio of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav displayed a stunning performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 240/9 in the second ODI match of the series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat against India.

Last match's half-centurion, Pathum Nissanka departed for a first-ball duck off Mohammed Siraj.

Later, Avishka and Kusal stitched a partnership, reaching the 50-run mark in 12.2 overs.

Avishka (40 runs from 62 balls) and Kusal Mendis (30 runs from 42 balls) stitched a partnership of 74 runs, until Fernando was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the 17th over. Fernando's knock had five fours and he looked really solid before Sundar caught and bowled him. Sri Lanka was 74/2 in 17 overs.

Sundar dismissed Kusal quickly as well, trapping him leg-before-wicket for 30 runs with three boundaries. SL was 79/3 in 18.3 overs.

SL reached the 100-run mark in 24.5 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (14 runs from 31 balls) seemed to be developing a promising partnership with the Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka (25 runs from 42 balls), but it lasted for just 32 runs before Sadeera's knock came to an end with a fine catch from Virat Kohli, giving Axar Patel his first wicket. SL was 111/4 in 26.4 overs.

The Indian spinners continued their dominance, with Asalanka and Janith Liyanage (12 runs from 29 balls) being picked by Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav respectively. SL was 136/6 in 34.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma rolled up his sleeves for two overs and gave eleven runs.

Dunith Wellalage (39 runs from 35 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes), the hero of the last match for Sri Lanka, took on Axar Patel, hitting him a six and a four in the 39th over. He stitched a strong partnership with Kamindu Mendis (40 runs from 44 balls, with four boundaries). Another lower-order resistance was in the works.

SL reached the 150-run mark in 38.3 overs and the 200-run mark in 45.3 overs. Their 72-run partnership was ended by Kuldeep, who removed Wellalage. SL was 208/7 in 46.1 overs.

Kamindu and Akila Dananjaya (15) lost their wickets to run outs in the final over, with Jeffrey Vandersay (1*) staying unbeaten as SL scored 240/9 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar was the top bowler, he scalped three wickets and gave 30 runs in his 10 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav gave away 33 runs in his 10-over spell, picking up two wickets.

India need to make 241 runs to win the second match of the series.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 240/9 (Kamindu Mendis 40, Avishka Fernando 40, Dunith Wellalage 39; Washington Sundar 3/30) vs India.

