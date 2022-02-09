2nd ODI: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against India

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the toss, Pooran mentioned that Odean Smith will replace regular captain Kieron Pollard, who has a bit of niggle, in the West Indies playing XI.

"We will bowl first. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Just one change for us Odean Smith is in," said Pooran.

On the other hand, KL Rahul came in place of Ishan Kishan in India's team for this match.

"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan," said India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

