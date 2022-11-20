2nd T20: New Zealand win toss opt to bowl against India

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against India. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to exorcise the demons of the past T20 World Cup with Kane Williamson looking to come back to form after his recent poor run in T20Is which led to him being let go by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India will also have to be wary of the Black Caps opening combination with Finn Allen and Devon Conway both having the tools to dismantle any bowling attack in the world. India and New Zealand have squared off against each other 20 times in T20I and India has an edge over the opposition with 11 wins.