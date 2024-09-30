2nd T20I: Adair brothers shine to help Ireland clinch 10-run win over Proteas

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 : The Adair brothers, Ross and Mark, shined in the second and final T20I match of the series to help Ireland clinch a 10-run triumph over South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Ireland on Sunday.

Paul Stirling (52 runs from 31 balls, 7 fours, and 1 six) and Ross Adair (100 runs from 58 balls, 5 fours, and 9 sixes) opened for Ireland and displayed a stupendous performance and cemented a 137-run partnership.

Ireland's opening partnership was broken when Patrick Kruger bagged skipper Stirling's wicket in the 13th over. However, that did not stop Adair from adding runs on the scoreboard.

Adair's knock came to an end in the 17th over when he was dismissed by Wiaan Mulder. The Irish batter slammed 5 fours and 9 sixes during his time on the crease.

In the end of the first inning, George Dockrell (20* runs from 13 balls, 1 four) and Fionn Hand (4* runs from 5 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered Ireland to 195/6 after the end of 20 overs.

Wiaan Mulder-led the Proteas bowling attack after he picked up two wickets from his four-over spell. Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, and Patrick Kruger also bagged one wicket each during their respective spells.

During the run chase, Ryan Rickelton (36 runs from 22 balls, 1 four, and 4 sixes) and Reeza Hendricks (51 runs from 32 balls, 6 fours, and 1 six) opened for the Proteas and made a 50-run partnership.

Graham Hume made the first breakthrough for the Irish side after he removed Rickelton in the sixth over.

Apart from Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke (51 runs from 41 balls, 3 fours, and 2 sixes) was the other batter who tried his best to power South Africa to the given target.

The Ireland bowling showcased a stunning performance and were successful in picking up quick wickets in the second inning.

At the end of 20 overs, Ireland was successful to stop South Africa at 185/9 with Bjorn Fortuin and Lungi Ngidi on the crease and clinched a 10-run win at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mark Adair took four wickets for Ireland and gave 31 runs in his four-over spell, while Hume took three wickets and gifted 25 runs at an economy rate of 6.20.

Ross Adair was named the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' after his satisfying performance in the T20Is against the Proteas.

Brief score: Ireland 195/6 (Ross Adair 100, Paul Stirling 52; Wiaan Mulder 2/51) vs South Africa 185/9 (Reeza Hendricks 51, Matthew Breetzke 51; Mark Adair 4/31).

