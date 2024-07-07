2nd T20I, Harare: Abhishek Sharma's blistering ton guides India to massive 234/2 against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 7 : Opener Abhishek Sharma's blistering ton helped India pile on a massive 234/2 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday setting the hosts a 235-run target.

Opting to bat first India did not have the best of starts losing their captain Shubman Gill for 2 as Blessing Muzarabani got his prized scalp with the visitors putting only 10 runs on the board.

Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to bat after the dismissal of Gill and he along with Abhishek Sharma tried to consolidate the innings on a pitch that was not very placid for batting.

The Sharma-Gaikwad duo helped India score 36 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six overs of powerplay.

The left-hand and right-hand combination took India beyond the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

Abhishek Sharma was more aggressive of the two taking and along with Gaikwad notched up a 50-run partnership for the second wicket for 43 balls.

The southpaw from Punjab went on to score his maiden T20I half-century in 33 balls hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

With the aggressive hitting of Abhishek Sharma, the Indian team crossed the triple-figure mark in 11 overs.

The Sharma-Gaikwad pair also went on to score 100 runs for the second wicket in just 64 balls.

The 23-year-old left-hander Abhishek Sharma smashed three consecutive sixes to slam his maiden T20 international ton from just 46 balls.

In the very next delivery after scoring the century Abhishek Sharma got out to Wellington Masakadza's bowling caught by Dion Myers for 100 from 47 with Team India on 147 with the loss of two wickets.

Rinku Singh walked out to bat after the dismissal of centurion Sharma and along with Gaikwad helped India cross 150-run mark in 14.3 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his fourth T20I half-century in 38 balls.

Gaikwad-Rinku pair also added 50 runs for the third wicket in just 24 balls with Ruturaj doing the bulk of the scoring between the two.

The duo batted aggressively helping the visitors cross the 200-run mark in 18.4 overs.

Rinku Singh also changed gears and along with Gaikwad helped India score a mammoth 234 for 2 in 20 overs scoring 82 runs in last 5 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 77 from 47 balls while Rinku Singh scored 48 from 22 balls.

Brief scores: India 234/2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77*, Rinku Singh 48*; Wellington Masakadza 1/29) vs Zimbabwe.

