2nd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 series lead

Dharamsala, Feb 26 India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

Put in to bat first, a fighting knock from Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and an attacking cameo by Dasun Shanaka (47 not out off 19) propelled Sri Lanka to 183-5 in 20 overs.

Apart from Nissanka and Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka also played a vital knock (38 off 29) for the visitors. For India, Jasprit Bumrah with his 1/24 was the best bowler.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44) smashed a solid fifty while Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) also played vital knocks as India chased down the target comfortably in 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Lahiru Kumara (2/31) was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 183-5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 75, Dasun Shanaka 47 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/24) lost to India (Shreyas Iyer (74 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out; Lahiru Kumara (2/31) by 7 wickets

