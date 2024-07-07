2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bat against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 7 : India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan is set to make his T20I debut. He replaces left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed in the line-up.

In the first T20I, the hosts defeated the Men in Blue on Saturday with an exceptional bowling performance by their bowlers.

"Going to bat first, same wicket like yesterday. The best opportunity for us to bat. Looks dry, it's a nice sunny day. Need to improve our batting, Sudharsan comes in for Khaleel," Gill said after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza that the wicket would get better in the evening so if he had won the toss, he would have elected to bowl first only.

"Looks like a summer wicket, the pitch will get better. We wanted to bowl first anyway. The changing room is relaxed and happy. Taking one game at a time, we are here for a reason, will try to get our job done. Blessing has been good, Chatara delivers for us. He has come right more often than not for the team," Raza said.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor