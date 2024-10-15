2nd Test: Ghulam, Ayub inspire Pakistan as England stay in hunt (Day 1, Stumps)

Multan [Pakistan], October 15 : In an absorbing day of Test cricket, debutant Kamran Ghulam lifted Pakistan's spirits on the opening day where runs came at a rate below three against England in the second Test in Multan on Tuesday.

On a day when runs were scarce, Pakistan ended Day 1 with a score of 259/5, with Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten with scores of 5 and 37, respectively.

On a used pitch, with a spin-laden lineup, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. On a slow and turning surface, England skipper Ben Stokes decided to introduce spinners after five overs.

England's experienced spinner Jack Leach removed the two centurions of the opening Test, Abdullah Shafique (7) and skipper Shan Masood (3) cheaply.

Leach became the first England spinner to bag a wicket so early in a Test match since Johnny Briggs in 1889.

With Pakistan standing on the verge of collapsing and the shades of the past slowly turning into reality, Ghulam and Saim Ayub brought the hosts back into the game.

The duo took a cautious approach, tackled each delivery with patience and ensured that Pakistan stayed on the course for a 300-plus total.

Ghulam's resolve combined with Ayub's career-best 77 forged a formidable 149-run partnership. Matthew Potts eventually found the breakthrough by luring an outside edge after a barrage of outswingers, which Stokes firmly grasped.

England's precise line and length kept Pakistan's run flow in check. After tea, Brydon Carse rattled vice-captain Saud Shakeel with a 140kph bouncer for a score of 4.

The visitors had the opportunity to make their position even stronger if Ben Duckett had managed to hold onto a loose slap from Ghulam when he was at 79.

In the final session, armed with the new ball, England spinner Shoaib Bashir eventually skidded his delivery past Ghulam to end his debut Test inning for 118(224). Rizwan and Salman ensured that Pakistan didn't lose a single wicket before the stumps were called.

Brief Score: Pakistan 259/5 (Kamran Ghulam 118, Saim Ayub 77; Jack Leach 2-92) vs England.

