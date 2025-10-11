2nd Test: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal's tons propel India to 518/5d; hosts lead by 492 runs (Day 2 Tea)

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Team India declared their innings at 518/5 in 134.2 overs in the second session, which came with the help of centuries from captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal against West in the final Test of the two-match series being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

In reply to Team India's total of 518, the West Indies batters John Campbell and Tagnarine Chanderpaul came out in the middle to open the innings.

Both West Indies batters began their innings slowly and cautiously. The visitors lost their first wicket at the score of 21 as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Campbell. This was a very lucky wicket for Team India as the batter tried to sweep the ball, but it stuck in Sai Sudarshan's hands, who was standing at short-leg.

The Caribbean finished at 26 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the first session. During their bowling in the second session, India used four bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah 0/10 in 4 overs, Mohammed Siraj (0/9 in 4 overs), Jadeja (1/5 in 2 overs), and Kuldeep Yadav (0/2 in 1 over).

At the stroke of Tea, the West Indies were 26/1 in 11 overs with Chanderpaul (13*) and Alick Athanaze (2*) unbeaten on the crease. The West Indies Cricket Team trails by 492 runs in the match.

Earlier, Team India resumed the second session of the day from 427/4 in 110 overs with Gill (75*) and Dhruv Jurel (7*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Indian Cricket Team touched the 450-run mark in the 124th over. After the completion of 124 overs, India were 454/4 with Shubman Gill (87*) and Dhruv Jurel (22*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 130th over, Shubman Gill completed his ton after playing 177 balls. The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 500-run mark in the 132nd over. After the end of 132 overs, India were 506/4 with Shubman Gill (122*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) unbeaten on the crease.

The hosts lost the fifth wicket as the West Indies skipper, Roston Chase, dismissed Dhruv Jurel (44 runs from 79 balls). After the fall of Jurel's wicket, Team India declared their innings at 518, where Shubman Gill (129* off 196 balls) remained unbeaten.

For the West Indies, three wickets were scalped by Warrican (3/98 in 34 overs), and one wicket was bagged by Chase (1/83 in 17.2 overs) in their respective bowling spells. One wicket came through a run-out.

In the first session, the Shubman Gill-led side resumed the first session of Day 2 of the Delhi Test from Jaiswal 173* and Gill 20* unbeaten on the crease. The team didn't have a good start to the day, as there was a mix-up in the middle between the players, which caused Jaiswal (175 runs off 258 balls) to return to the pavillion.

Following the opener's dismissal, right-hand batter Nitish Kumar Reddy was promoted in the batting order as he didn't get a chance to bat in the first Test of the series at Ahmedabad. After the fall of the third wicket, Indian batters Shubman Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy counter-attacked the bowlers and scored some quickfire runs in the session.

Team India completes the 350-run mark in the 97th over. Gill completes his half-century in 95 balls. After the end of 100 overs, the hosts were 371/3 in 100 overs with Shubman Gill (50*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (20*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side touches the 400-run mark in the 105th over of the innings. After 105 overs, India are 400/3 with Shubman Gill (60*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39*) unbeaten on the crease.

At the score of 416, the Indian Cricket Team lost their fourth wicket as Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 runs off 54 balls) was sent back to the dressing room by the West Indies vice-captain Jomel Warrican. Before getting dismissed, Nitish built a marvellous partnership (91 runs in 103 balls) with Gill.

After Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket, the team's wicketkeeper-batter, Dhruv Jurel, came out in the middle to bat. The Indian side finished the first session of Day 2 at 418/4 in 110 overs.

Brief score: India 518/5d in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudarshan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/81) vs West Indies 26/1 in 11 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 13*, John Campbell 10; Ravindra Jadeja 1/5).

