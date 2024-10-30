2nd Test: Zorzi's century helps South Africa get upper hand against Bangladesh (Day 01, Stumps)

Chattogram [Bangladesh], October 30 : Tony de Zorzi's century helped South Africa get an upper hand over Bangladesh after the end of the first day in the second Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

At stumps on day one, South Africa stood at 307/2 with Tony de Zorzi (141) and David Bedingham (18) unbeaten on the crease.

After winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first on Tuesday in Chattogram. Aiden Markram's decision did go in Proteas' favour in the second Test match.

Skipper Aiden Markram (33 runs from 55 balls, 2 fours) and Tony de Zorzi (141 runs from 211 balls, 10 fours and 3 sixes) displayed a solid performance and cemented a 69-run partnership.

The first wicket of the second Test was picked up by Bangladesh's Taijul Islam in the 18th over when he removed South Africa's skipper for 33 runs.

Following the first wicket, the hosts struggled to bag early wickets and put pressure on South Africa.

Tristan Stubbs (106 runs from 198 balls, 6 fours and 3 sixes) replaced the Proteas skipper on the crease and made a 201-run partnership with De Zorzi.

The Bangladesh bowlers kept trying to break the partnership but they did not find success.

In the 74th over of South Africa's first inning, Taijul helped Bangladesh get their second wicket when he dismissed Stubbs for 106 runs.

At the end of the day, David Bedingham (18 runs from 25 balls, 2 sixes), who replaced Stubbs on the crease, stayed unbeaten along with De Zorzi.

Bangladesh's bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance on day one of the second Test match. The hosts struggled to get a wicket in all three sessions on Tuesday. Taijul Islam was the only Bangladesh bowler who managed to pick wickets.

Bangladesh Playing Eleven: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

South Africa Playing Eleven: Aiden Markram (C), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Brief score: South Africa 307/2 (Tony de Zorzi 141*, Tristan Stubbs 106, David Bedingham 18; Taijul Islam 2/110) vs Bangladesh.

