2nd Unofficial Test: Kotian-Kamboj powers India-A to 417/7d at Tea; sets a target of 439 for England Lions

Northampton [UK], June 9 : India A continued to dominate England Lions as a 149 partnership between Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj powered them to 417/7 before they declared their second innings at Tea on day 4 in the 2nd Unofficial Test, on Monday, setting a target of 439 for the hosts.

India has extended the lead to 438 runs after both the Kotian and Kamboj smashed a fifties each, Lions were unable to grab a single wicket in the 2nd session as Tanush Kotian 90* (108) and Anshul Kamboj 51* (86) reamined not out on the crease at the end of second session.

Kotian completed his fifty in the 78th over, hitting a four towards third man off Lions seamer Ben McKinney. Kotian hammered George Hill for a four on the second ball of the 83rd over to complete a 100-run partnership for the 8th wicket with Anshul Kamboj.

Kamboj also went on the complete his fifty in the 91 over.

At Lunch, India was 268/7, with Tanush Kotian (7*) unbeaten. India A kicked off the fourth and final day of the match at 163/4, with Dhruv Jurel (6*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1*) unbeaten. They had a lead of 184 runs over the Lions, who had scored 327 in their first innings, while responding to 348 runs put up by India A after the Lions elected to field first.

Jurel and Reddy put up a fine stand of 46 runs, taking India to the 200-run mark in 46 overs, before Jurel fell to Eddie Jack after being caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter James Rew for 28 in 51 balls, with three fours. India A was 206/5.

Shardul Thakur joined Reddy out in the middle and both upped the attack, taking India to the 250-run mark in 56 overs. However, soon after, both fell to George Hill in quick succession, reducing India to 268/7.

Reddy made 42 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and a six, while Thakur made 34 in 47 balls, with three fours and two sixes. On that note, India ended the first session, with Tanush Kotian (7*) unbeaten.

Notably, India had ended the day three on 163/4, with Abhimanyu Easwaran (80 in 92 balls, with 10 fours) and KL Rahul (51 in 64 balls, with nine fours) being notable standouts.

Brief Scores: England Lions: 327 (Emilio Gay 71, Tom Haines 54, Khaleel Ahmed 4/70) India A: 348 and 417-7 (Tanush Kotian 90*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80, George Hill 3/64).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor