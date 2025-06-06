2nd Unofficial Test, Session 2: KL Rahul's 93* powers India A to 213/3 against England Lions

Northampton [UK], June 6 : Right-hand batter KL Rahul's unbeaten 93* took the visitors India A total to 213/3 at the stroke of tea on the first day of the second unofficial Test match against Rngland Lions at the County Ground here on Friday.

At the end of the second session, India A are 213/3 with KL Rahul (93*) and Dhruv Jurel (37*) unbeaten on the crease.

India A began the second session of the day from 75/2 with KL Rahul (26*) and Karun Nair (16*) unbeaten on the crease.

India A brought up their 100-run mark on the fourth ball of the 27th over as Nair took a single on the bowling of right-arm seamer Chris Woakes.

At the score of 126, the visitors lost their third wicket as Woakes dismissed Nair in the 34th over. Before going back, the right-hand batter scored 40 runs, which was laced by four boundaries.

After Nair's departure, the team's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel came to bat. Rahul completed his half-century in the 38th over as he took a double on the bowling of George Hill.

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side completed their 150 in the 40th over as Rahul slammed a four in George Hill's over.

The India A side touched the 200-run mark in the 49th over as Jurel smashed a four.

Until the end of the second session, Rahul and Jurel built an unbeaten partnership of 87 runs.

Earlier in the day, England Lions skipper James Rew won the test and opted to field at the County Ground.

In the first session, India A scored 75 runs with the loss of two wickets. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran could not make their mark as they were dismissed cheaply.

Brief Score: India A 213/3 in 52 overs (KL Rahul 93*, Karun Nair 40; Chris Woakes 3/30) vs England Lions.

