3rd ODI: I shifted my focus from competition to contribution, says Dhawan

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that over a period of time, his focus has shifted from competing to contributing. Dhawan, after being infected with COVID-19 before the start of the series against the West Indies, is now back into the playing eleven for the third ODI on Friday.

"I feel 4-5 years back, it (worry of competition) used to. With time, a person gets matured. It's good that we have so many openers in the side, but I shifted my focus from competition to contribution. (When) I contribute then I feel like I don't have any competition," said Dhawan in a chat with broadcasters.

Talking about his current form, the swashbuckling left-hander insisted about being happy with it. "I am in good rhythm and I am happy that I scored five fifties (in the last nine innings) or 70-80 runs. Missed out on centuries as well and I reflect on those things. But at the same time, I am very happy with the way I am batting and my impact on the game. I am very, very happy about it."

Dhawan felt his mind focuses more on playing as per the situation of the game instead of chasing centuries. "I am always hungry about runs. At the same time, I make sure that I am not just focusing on hundreds, but on the flow of the game, what the game demands at a particular time. If I have to play a bit more of an aggressive role or have to stay on the wicket, have to focus on these things more."

With COVID-19 now behind him, Dhawan is looking forward to play in the final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "I didn't hear that sound for a long time. It was quite good to hear that and wickets here are good in the nets. I enjoy batting on bouncy tracks, looking forward for a good opportunity today."

The 36-year-old signed off by revealing how he coped with isolation due to COVID-19. "I was playing flute in my room (during isolation). I was enjoying the poetry as well, had a good off-time and I am fresh now."

