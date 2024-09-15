3rd T20I between England, Australia called-off due to rain; series finishes at 1-1

Old Trafford [Manchester], September 15 : The third and final T20I of the three-match series between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

With the match being called off, the series ended at 1-1 and the trophy was shared. The first match of the series was won by Australia and the second was won by England.

All-rounder Liam Livingston was awarded the Player of the Series award for his magnificent performance in the first two matches of the series.

Livingstone was the highest run-getter in the series with 124 runs in two innings at a strike rate of and at an average of 62. The right-hand batter slammed 10 boundaries and six maximums in his innings. He scored one fifty in the series, which came in the second match.

"Just been a bit more involved to be honest. Getting a chance with both bat and ball with a few boys being away, I am back enjoying my cricket. I have had a different environment, few younger faces and stuff, I have just really enjoyed my cricket. I wanna be involved as much as I can in the game," Livingstone said in the post-match presentation.

"I haven't always been able to do that lower down the order. That is what it is - it's a part of the role. I have tried to do it to the best of my ability. Anytime you get an opportunity to go up and try and influence the game a little bit more, I have always enjoyed that. I will bat wherever I am told to bat, I wanna play for England for as long as I can. Hopefully I have proved that maybe a little bit further higher up the order is probably better for me," the all-rounder added.

The Three Lions skipper Phil Salt opened up on captaining the national side for the afirst time in his career.

"I have enjoyed it (captaincy), it's different. It's for the first time in England shirt, I have been forced to look at the game slightly differently and have a bit more on my plate, For the most part, I have really enjoyed the challenge and having that added responsibility," Salt said.

