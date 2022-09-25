3rd T20I: Bhuvi back in playing XI as India win the toss and elect to bowl first against Australia

Hyderabad, Sep 25 India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the series-deciding third and final Twenty20 International at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first international match at this venue since the 2019 match between India and West Indies.

India made one change in the team that won the 2nd match in Nagpur, bringing in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant.

"A lot of noise on the ground. It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge," said Rohit Sharma during the toss.

"We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only four bowlers in the last game, so he missed out," he added.

Australia too made one change in their playing XI as Josh Inglis came in for Sean Abbott.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, "This is a part of the world we love to keep coming back. The crowd is always amazing, the support is brilliant. We love coming here. We have one change. Josh Inglis is back in for Sean Abbott."

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), K.L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

