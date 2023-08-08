3rd T20I: West Indies win toss, opt to bat against India; Yashasvi Jaiswal makes debut

Georgetown [Guyana], August 8 : West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat in the third game of the five-match T20I series against India here at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

The hosts are leading 2-0, and have a chance to seal things in the third T20I with a couple of games to spare. India are set to face West Indies in the third T20I match which could potentially decide the fate of this series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his T20I cap, and will make his India debut in the format against West Indies on Wednesday.

Speaking at the time of toss, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said, "We'll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you."

India captain Hardik Pandya said, "Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out."

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor