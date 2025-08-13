4, 6, 6, 6, 4... Liam Livingstone Smashes Rashid Khan for 26 Runs off 5 Balls in The Hundred 2025, Hands Afghan Legend His Worst T20 Figures

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Liam Livingstone smashed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan for 26 runs in five balls during the Hundred 2025 match between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles. Livingstone hit two fours and three sixes in the final over of Rashid’s spell. Rashid conceded 59 runs from 20 balls, the most expensive spell in Hundred history. It was also his worst performance in T20 cricket, surpassing his 1 for 55 in the IPL 2018 against Punjab Kings.

Liam Livingstone has just scored 26 runs off 5 Rashid Khan balls! 🤯#TheHundredpic.twitter.com/fstSjKPa13 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

He started by giving eight runs in his first over. Will Smeed hit a six on the last ball. In his second over, Joe Clarke hit a four and a six as Rashid went for 17 runs. Rashid leaked only eight runs in his third over before Livingstone’s late assault.

Livingstone finished with 69 runs from 27 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. Will Smeed supported him with 51 off 29 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes. Saqib Mahmood took three wickets in 13 balls for Oval.

Batting first, Oval posted 180 runs with strong knocks from Donovan Ferreira and Jordan Cox. Trent Boult and Adam Milne took three wickets each. Despite the loss, Oval remain top with eight points. Birmingham recorded their first win and moved to second last with four points.