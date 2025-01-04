4,4,4,4! Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates History, Hits Mitchell Starc for Four Boundaries in First Over of 2nd Innings in IND vs AUS 5th Test (VIDEO)

Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by smashing Mitchell Starc for 16 runs in the first over of India’s second innings against Australia. After leaving the first ball, the opening batsman hit a hat-trick of boundaries before finishing the over with another four. His 16 runs off six balls set a new record for the most runs by an Indian batsman in the first over of an innings in Test cricket.

The previous record was held by Virender Sehwag, who scored 13 runs in the first over of an innings in the 2005 Kolkata Test. In 2023, Rohit Sharma equaled Sehwag's record by hitting Pat Cummins for 13 runs in the Nagpur Test. Jaiswal's record-breaking start put him at the top of the list.

Jaiswal’s innings ended in the 10th over when he was bowled by Scott Boland for 22 runs off 35 balls. Boland also dismissed KL Rahul for 13 runs in the 8th over and later sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

Jaiswal finished his maiden Test series in Australia with 391 runs. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series behind Travis Head. Jaiswal began the series with a brilliant 161 in the second innings of the Perth Test. He scored 24 and 8 in the next two Tests. The 23-year-old then made 166 runs in the Boxing Day Test. Jaiswal added 32 runs in the fifth and final Test of the series.