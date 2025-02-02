5th T20I: England win toss, opt to field against India in Wankhede; Arshdeep makes way for Shami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the fifth and final T20I against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The series is already in India's firm grip with a 3-1 lead, making the final T20I a dead rubber. England will look to end the series on a positive note, before the action shifts to the three ODIs.

England made one change in the playing XI, with Saqib Mahmood making way for Mark Wood for the final T20I.

For India, Arshdeep Singh will have to wait for his 100th T20I wicket with seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami coming in his place.

England captain Jos Buttler said after winning the toss, "We played some good cricket in patches. We should have executed it better though. Need to grab the special moments in the game. There's a good vibe in the team, it's a good venue and it's a great crowd. It's a good wicket, Mark Wood comes back in. Both teams are high-octane (in terms of batting."

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "We wanted to bat first, looks a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a full-packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing. You will fail sometimes, especially when you play that high-risk, high-reward game. Shami comes back in for Arshdeep Singh."

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

