6, 6, 4, 6, 4… 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Thrashes Ishant Sharma in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (VIDEO)

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a stunning display of aggressive batting against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Monday. In the 47th match of the season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Suryavanshi came out to chase 210 and took on the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack from the very first ball.

In the fourth over of the innings, the young left-hander dismantled Ishant Sharma's bowling, smashing three sixes and two boundaries in a single over. Suryavanshi's blitz of 28 runs from the pacer included a series of powerful strokes as he took complete control of the game. His performance sent a strong message to the cricketing world, as he raced to a fifty off just 17 balls, setting a new record for the fastest half-century in IPL 2025.

The young prodigy’s destructive batting left the seasoned bowlers, including Siraj and Sharma, helpless. Suryavanshi’s explosive start to his innings included a flurry of boundaries, including sixes and fours, as he dominated the Gujarat attack. He went on to score 101 off 38 balls before being dismissed by a yorker from Prasidh Krishna.