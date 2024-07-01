6 Indian players in T20 WC 2024's 'Team of the Tournament'

New Delhi [India], July 1 : After India's victory in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma and five others were included in the team of the tournament named by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"ICC have announced the team of the tournament for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024," the ICC stated.

After India's stupendous show in the T20 World Cup 2024, six Men in Blue players have been included in the team of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.7 and smashed three fifties after playing all the matches of the tournament. Rohit embraced India's new approach in T20Is and showed the way with his brilliant ball striking. The India skipper showed consistency as well while maintaining a brilliant strike-rate.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz forged an impressive opening partnership, scoring 446 runs as a pair, including three century stands. The Afghan opener shone with exceptional knocks against Uganda (76), New Zealand (80), Australia (60) and Bangladesh (43).

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran made 228 runs in the tournament, scoring at a rate of 146.16. Pooran finished as the sixth-highest run-getter despite his high-risk batting

With two half-centuries and a vital 47 in the semi-final against England, Suryakumar Yadav had a good tournament from the middle order despite playing on some difficult batting wickets. He made his presence felt in both the knockout games, first with a crucial 47 with the team in trouble in the semi-final against England, and then with one of the best catches the tournament has ever witnessed in a crucial moment in the final.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the Aussies' x-factor player in the T20 World Cup, standing out with exceptional knocks against Oman and Scotland. In the game against Oman, he also delivered a crunch performance with the ball, taking 3/19.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the Men in Blue needed him to. His most important contribution came in the final, when he stopped a rampaging Heinrich Klaasen, deceiving him with a slower ball outside off-stump.

Axar Patel's ability to adapt to different roles and make impactful performances proved critical to India's title-winning charge. In the final, promoted up the order, Axar made a brilliant, counter-attacking 47 that helped Virat Kohli settle in and play the anchor role.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan led the Afghan squad stupendously, producing impressive performances with the ball as the team created history with a semi-final entry. Rashid took 14 wickets in the tournament, bowling at a brilliant economy rate of 6.17.

The Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah was unstoppable in the T20 World Cup 2024. More than the 15 wickets he took, his impact in restricting the scoring rate of teams made Bumrah India's most important player right through the tournament. His economy rate of 4.17 is the best ever by any bowler in a single edition of the men's T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches. The left-arm fast bowler was the perfect foil for Jasprit Bumrah with the ball and shone with his early Powerplay spells.

The joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Farooqi played a major role in guiding Afghanistan to a historic first semi-final appearance. His 17 wickets came at a brilliant economy rate of 6.31.

Team of the tournament: Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

12th man: Anrich Nortje.

