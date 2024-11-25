7 all out! Ivory Coast Sets Record for Lowest Men's T20I Total Against Nigeria

Ivory Coast scripted history on Sunday, entering the history books in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Group C Africa Qualifier match, in Lagos. Ivory Coast were bowled out for only seven runs, losing by 264 runs to Nigeria.Nigeria won the toss and opted to bat, and Player of the Match Selim Salau got a century, retiring out after 112 runs off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Sulaimon Runsewe (50) and Isaac Okpe (65*) took Ivory Coast to 271/4.

Then Nigeria destroyed the Ivory Coast batting order, with left-arm spinner Isaac Danladi and left-arm pacer Prosper Useni taking three-wicket hauls respectively. Also, right-arm pacer Peter Aho picked two and Sylvester Okpe took one, and one batter was run out, as Ivory Coast folded in 7.3 overs.

Opener Ouattara Mohamed was Ivory Coast's highest-scorer with four runs off six balls. The other batters registered 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0* and 0. This is also the first time that a team has registered a single-digit team total in men's T20Is, defeating the earliest lowest total in the format, 10 all out.The margin of victory also made it to no. 3 in the standings for largest victory margins in men's T20Is. Zimbabwe lead the pack with a 290-run win vs Gambia, followed by Nepal's 273-run victory vs Mongolia.