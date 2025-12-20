"A banker when things go sour": Uthappa hails Bumrah's performance during fifth T20I against SA

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 20 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa hailed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his incredible spell in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa, saying that the Indian superstar is a "banker when things go sour" for his team and hailed him for getting the prized wicket of Quinton de Kock just when he was threatening to take the game away from India.

Aside from half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma and a four-fer from spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Bumrah delivered a heroic, but yet a silent, under-the-radar performance which helped India seal the series 2-1. Just when Proteas were cruising at 120-odd after 10 overs with QDK and Dewald Brevis at the crease, Bumrah caught and bowled Quinton for a 35-ball 65, which triggered South Africa's downfall. Varun, who had a double wicket over to dismiss Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira, was also Bumrah's partner-in-destruction against the Proteas with his spin.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert Uthappa spoke on Bumrah and Varun's spells, "Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were phenomenal on this wicket. Bumrah is India's banker when things go sour, he gave just six runs in his first couple of overs, got the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock when India desperately needed it, bringing us right back. Then Hardik dismissed Dewald Brevis in his second over, and Suryakumar showed great captaincy bringing Varun backhe got Aiden Markram immediately, followed by Donovan Ferreira and one more in quick time. What stands out about Varun is his ability to come back strong. He first hits his length, then attacks the batter's weaknessesthat is exactly what he executed brilliantly today."

In the series, Bumrah took four wickets in three matches at an average of 19.75, with an economy rate of 7.18 and best figures of 2/17. On the other hand, Varun produced a 'Player of the Series' award-winning performance with 10 wickets at an average of 11.20, with an economy rate of 7.46 and best figures of 4/53.

Also, JioStar expert Dale Steyn said that South Africa played it safe against Bumrah while attacking others, but once he got QDK, it triggered a collapse for the Proteas. He cautioned Proteas that during massive chases of 230-240 runs, "they cannot let elite bowlers dictate".

"It is the Bumrah effectyou cannot let him bowl four overs without damage. South Africa played it safe, surviving him while attacking others, but once he got Quinton de Kock, it triggered Hardik's wicket, then Chakaravarthy's flow. Chasing 230-240 demands fighting fire with fire, you cannot let elite bowlers dictate. Bumrah always creates that window for othersSouth Africa should have gone after him harder, as he will get you out anyway if you just wait," he said.

Steyn also pointed out that the Proteas struggle to pick Varun Chakravarthy, and that Aiden Markram, their skipper, reads him best but gets out because of his aggressive style of play.

"Many South Africans struggle to pick Varun ChakaravarthyAiden Markram reads him best, but still gets out to him often because he plays aggressively. Others like Ferreira get completely foxed by his soft prods and uncertain spin. He has a clear edge over their middle order; even Markram's now cautious, which is the last mindset a batter wants against him," he concluded.

Coming to the match, the Proteas won the toss and put India to field first. Openers Samson (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Abhishek (34 in 21 balls, with six fours and a six) gave India a fiery start with a 63-run stand in just 5.4 overs. After a brief stumble following dismissals of Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (5), Tilak (73 in 42 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Hardik put on a 105-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking India to 231/5 in 20 overs. Corbin Bosch (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for SA.

During the run-chase of 232 runs, SA did put up a 69-run opening stand, which was mainly due to the efforts of opener Quinton de Kock (65 in 35 balls, with nine fours and three sixes), who continued his love affair with Indian bowling. Reeza Hendricks (13 in 12 balls, with a four) was the first victim of the evening's leading wicket-taker, Varun. Brevis did give India a scare with his knock, sticking around for another half-century stand with QDK to take SA to 120 in the 11th over. However, following his dismissal, Proteas lost wickets regularly and never quite managed to make a comeback, falling short by 30 runs and restricted to 201/8 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) was also impressive in his four-over quota, while Arshdeep also took a wicket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor