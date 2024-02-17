"A beautiful place to bat": Sutherland after double ton against South Africa Women in Perth Test

Perth [Australia], February 17 : Star Australia Women all-rounder Annabel Sutherland said that it was a beautiful wicket to bat on and she enjoyed batting with her teammates in a one-off Test against South Africa Women at Perth.

Sutherland took home the 'Player of the Match' award for a double century and five wickets in the match and helped her side win by an innings and 284 runs.

The right-arm pacer spoke about the pitch conditions. Later on, she stated that the Proteas fought well in the series across all formats.

"It was a lot of fun out there. A beautiful place to bat. There's not much more to it other than I love batting with my mates up the other end. It was great to bat with Ash (Ashleigh Gardner) and Midge as well. It is a pretty good place to be. The white-ball series, credit to South Africa, you guys really challenged us. We fought hard particularly in the third games of both series. Nice to have Mum and Dad here and a fair few family and friends have come across as well."

Coming to the match, despite fighting knocks from Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon in South Africa Women's second innings, Australia Women went on to secure a massive win in Perth during the one-off Test by a margin of an innings and 284 runs on Saturday.

This was Australia's largest victory by the margin of innings, overcoming their previous best of innings and 140 runs against England in 2001. This was also the second-biggest win by the margin of an innings, as per ICC.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to field in searing hot conditions at the WACA, Perth. Rising fast bowling star Darcie Brown (5/21) ran through the Proteas batting lineup and restricted them to 76 all out with her maiden five-wicket haul. This was South Africa Women's lowest-ever total in Test cricket. Sune Luus (26) was the only batter who could cross the 20-run mark.

After suffering early stutters against Masabata Klaas (3/85), Australia took control of their batting innings with brilliant fifties from Beth Mooney (78) and Alyssa Healy (99). However, it was Annabel Sutherland's brilliant maiden double ton which helped the hosts press their advantage even further.

Sutherland was the ninth double centurion in the women's Tests and the fifth player for Australia to get to the milestone.

Sutherland reached her landmark double ton off just 248 balls, making it the fastest double century in women's Tests; the previous best being Karen Rolton's off 306 balls. She also became the youngest Australian woman to score a double hundred.

Sutherland was eventually dismissed on 210, a tremendous knock that included 27 fours and two sixes.

Australia ended up declaring on 575/9 - the highest total in women's Tests, breaking their own record set in 1998. Tryon (3/81) and Nadine de Klerk (2/96) also did impressive bowling

South Africa was dismissed for 215 runs in their second innings. Other than Tryon and Tucker (64 runs each) only two players, Tanzim Brits (31) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (15) were able to cross double-digit mark.

For the hosts, two wickets each were snapped by Kim Garth, Brown, Asheley Gardner and Sutherland and one wicket each was bagged by Elysse Perry and Alana King in their respective spells.

