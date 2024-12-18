"A career to be proud of": ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulates "magician" Ashwin

New Delhi [India], December 18 : International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah wished a great future for Indian cricketstalwart Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his decision to retire after the Brisbane Test against Australia on Wednesday.

It took many by surprise when Ashwin walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The signs were there for the fans to see Signs when a camera caught Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a heartfelt moment during the las day of the Test.

Ashwin was visibly emotional and Kohli embraced his friend, which made it clear a big announcement was on the cards once the Test match ended.

Since the word spread about Ashwin's retirement, wishes have been pouring in, congratulating him for his illustrious career.

"One of @bcci's greatest match-winners - a magician with the ball and an astute thinker of the game. An international career to be proud of @ashwinravi99, wishing you the best for the future," Shah wrote on X.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who personally monitored the growth of the "invaluable asset", especially in the Test format congratulated him.

"Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless." Shastri wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh welcomed Ashwin to the "other side" and wrote on X, "Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you've been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!"

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina lavished praise on Ashwin and wrote on X, "Take a bow, Ashwin bro! Your magic with the ball, sharp cricketing mind, and unmatched passion for Test cricket will forever be etched in our hearts. Thank you for giving us countless moments of joy and pride. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter!"

Ashwin kept it brief when he walked out to announce his decision to retire after the match ended in a draw.

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit [Sharma] and several of my team-mates, even though we've lost some of them [to retirements] over the last few years. We're the last bunch of OGs, we can say that. I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level," Ashwin said in the post-match press conference.

