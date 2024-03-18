"A couple of years ago, everyone questioned whether...": RCB's Shreyanka Patil after WPL title win

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Following Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's Premier League (WPL) title win, their bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil said that competition has opened a new platform for women's domestic players and given them a chance to build a great career out of cricket.

RCB spinners, particularly Shreyanka and calm knocks from Sophie Devine, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Perry took the Red and Gold side to their maiden WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking toafter the RCB's win, Shreyanka said that WPL has provided an all new platform to women domestic players.

"There is something out of cricket for us now. A couple of years ago, everyone questioned whether there is a career out of this sport. Now WPL has opened a platform for domestic players thanks to BCCI. It is heartening to see youngsters doing well. It is a big showcase for us where we can showcase our skills," said Shreyanka.

She also expressed happiness at the title win and cannot wait to visit Bengaluru with the team to celebrate the trophy win with the fans.

"I am really happy and excited (to go to Bengaluru). We won the trophy and found ourselves short of words to talk. We were just dancing. We had been dreaming about it since day one. We were manifesting it. Now we want to go to Bengaluru and hear crowds chant our name," said the youngster.

Talking about the final, Shreyanka said that the team wanted to keep things simple.

Shreyanka topped the bowling charts to win the Orange Cap, taking 13 wickets in the tournament at an average of 12.07, with two four wicket hauls, including one in the finals.

However, she was not happy with how she started. But she counted on herself to make a comeback.

"The way I started this tournament, I was not happy. I just couldn't get those wickets. The way others performed was fantastic in bowling. I did not let my hopes down and felt there would be a comeback. The management backed me. Smriti told me that 17th is going to be a big day for us and you are going to do it for us. I enjoyed bowling in Delhi," said Shreyanka.

Talking about Virat Kohli's video call following the win, Shreyanka said that she was initially not aware that the superstar batter for RCB men's team and India was on the call.

"I did not know that Virat was on a video call, I was just dancing around. Then I saw team celebrating it with the video. I wanted to join and not miss any moment of it. Then Nikhil sir showed me the phone and asked me to talk," concluded Shreyanka.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg

Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off really well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

Molineux secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

