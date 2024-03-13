"A great series for me and my team," says Gurbaz on AFG's win over Ireland

Sharjah [UAE], March 13 : Following Afghanistan's 117-run win over Ireland in the 3rd ODI match, Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that it was a "good" 50-over series against the Irish side.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Gurbaz said that he worked hard before the series to score runs. The opener added that he always tries to do "better" for his country.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that they beat Ireland in the ODI series since they were focused. While concluding, the 22-year-old said that the Afghan side is "ready" for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, which will start on March 15.

"It was a great series for me and my team as well. Not happy with the bat, I spent a lot of time on the wicket and was very excited as I scored a lot against them. I always try to do better for my country against every team, not only against Ireland. We worked hard after we lost the Test and we were focussed more, that's why we got the result. We are ready for the T20s as well," Gurbaz said.

Recapping the match, Mohammad Nabi's five-wicket haul helped Afghanistan clinch a 117-run win over Ireland in the 3rd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday. Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan also sealed a series win by 2-0, after securing victory in the first and final 50-over match. The second ODI match of the series was abondoned after rain played a spoilsport.

After winning the toss, Paul Stirling's Irish side decided to send the Afghan squad to bat first. However, their decision did not go in their favour as Ireland's bowling attack failed to perform well. Gurbaz (51 runs from 53 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (22 runs from 31 balls) opened for Afghanistan and played a partnership of 62 runs, which helped the hosts to get a fiery start in the game. At the end of the first inning, Mohammad Nabi (48 runs from 62 balls) played a crucial role powered Afghanistan's total to 236/9.

During the run chase, Andrew Balbirnie (1 run from 8 balls) and skipper Stirling (50 runs from 53 balls) failed to make a crucial partnership and lead Ireland to chase the target of 237 runs. However, Stirling played a captain's knock but his half-century went in vain even after hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Gurbaz was crowned the 'Player of the Series' after he ended the series as the highest run scorer with 172 runs at an average of 86.00.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor