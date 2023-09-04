"A lie can travel half way around.....": Gautam Gambhir on his viral video

Kandy [Sri Lanka], September 4 : After a viral video making a controversial gesture to the crowd during the Asia Cup went viral, Gautam Gambhir took to social media, posting a tweet to clarify that the gesture was made towards people using slogans against the nation.

"A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”. Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country," tweeted Gambhir.

Earlier, a video of Gambhir had gone viral on social media in which he was making a controversial gesture to the crowd during an Asia Cup match.

Gambhir later clarified to the media, saying, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I cannot hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction."

Gambhir is part of the commentary panel of the tournament.

Currently, India is playing Nepal in their Asia Cup 2023 match. Nepal scored 230 in 48.1 overs in their first innings. But due to rain, India has been set 145 runs in 23 overs to win this crucial match and qualify for the Super Four Stage.

