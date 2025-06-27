A look at changes made to ICC playing conditions

New Delhi [India], June 27 : A move back to one ball per innings in the last 16 overs in a One Day International, a new ruling pertaining to boundary catches and the use of stop clocks introduced in Test matches headline a range of changes in the updated ICC (International Cricket Council) Playing Conditions.

The new playing conditions also include changes to concussion replacement processes, the DRS wicket zone and deliberate short runs, as per ICC.

The changes were recommended by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee, headed by Sourav Ganguly and including playing participation in over 2000 international matches across its members.

Playing Conditions Changes

-Stop clock

After a successful introduction in white-ball cricket, Test cricket will also see a stop clock, with the bowling team needing to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed.

Failure to do so for the third time in an innings (following two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty imposed against the fielding team on each occasion.

Two warning sanctions will be reset to zero after 80 overs have passed, in line with a new ball becoming available, and again after any future blocks of 80 overs in that innings.

-Number of balls per ODI innings

Two new balls will be used for the first 34 overs of an ODI innings, after which the fielding team will choose one of the balls for the remaining overs.

-Boundary catches

Changes to the playing conditions now require a fielder who makes airborne contact with the ball beyond the boundary to then land and remain inside the boundary.

A fielder, after making their first contact with the ball subsequently leaves the field of play, can only make contact with the ball once more while airborne beyond the boundary.

Having done so, they must land and remain wholly within the boundary. This applies even if another player completes the fielding. This change will be implemented in international cricket before it is included in the MCC Laws of Cricket next year.

-Deliberate short run

Adding to the present five-run penalty for a deliberate short run, the fielding team will also choose which of the two batters takes strike for the next delivery.

-DRS wicket zone

The wicket zone will now be the actual outline of the stumps and bails.

-Concussion protocols

There are two changes to the concussion protocols.

Teams will now be required to nominate their designated concussion replacements for the match. This curbs the advantage previously held by home teams, who have typically been able to choose from a larger pool of potential replacements.

A player diagnosed with a concussion during a match must observe a minimum stand-down period of a minimum of seven days before returning to play. This change has been recommended by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee to support players' safety and well-being.

-Further playing conditions to be trialled by Full Members

From October 2025 and for an initial six-month period, there are additional changes.

-Replacement players (domestic first-class cricket)

A player who suffers a serious injury on the field of play at any time after the match has started (including any pre-match warm-up period) may be replaced for the remainder of the match by a fully participating like-for-like player.

-Wide Ball Trial (ODI and T20I cricket)

In an effort to provide leniency for a bowler who sees the batter moving around prior or during a delivery, a new wide ball rule will be trialled.

As part of the changes, the position of the batter's legs at the point of delivery will now be used as the reference point for a wide, even if the batter subsequently moves across to the off side.

The trial will see a ball that passes the popping crease between the leg stump and the protected area marker not being called a Wide. To help with this, the protected area marker line will be extended to the popping crease and act as a guide for the umpires.

Any leg side delivery that passes behind the batter's legs and outside of the line at the time the ball reaches the popping crease may still be called a Wide.

Previously, a wide had been called for a delivery that would not have been called wide if the batter had retained their normal batting position.

-Starting dates for new international playing conditions

The new playing conditions commenced with the first match of the new World Test Championship on June 17, played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

The new playing conditions for ODIs and T20Is will commence during the same Sri Lanka against Bangladesh series, with the first of three ODIs from 2 July, and a three-match T20I series from 10 July. All Test, ODI and T20I matches after these dates will be played under the new playing conditions.

