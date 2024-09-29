A look at Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will face challenges from teams like defending champions Australia Women, New Zealand Women, Sri Lanka Women, and arch-rivalS Pakistan Women in Group A of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place at the United Arab Emirates.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 3, with the final taking place at Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

The world's No. 3 ranked T20I side India, and Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka will fancy their chances for the second spot, with feisty competitors Pakistan and former finalists New Zealand in the mix to make for a highly competitive group.

India:

One could argue a bat stuck in the turf quashed India's hopes of a Final appearance at last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and neither Harmanpreet Kaur nor her India teammates need any more motivation after the heartbreak in the Cape Town semi-final.

Whilst a little rattled by their recent defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Final, Harmanpreet Kaur's side is still in the discussion as one of the sides to claim tournament honours.

The Women in Blue have undertaken fitness and skills-based camps in the lead-up to the tournament, indicating that they've strong belief in their personnel and wanted to fine-tune aspects of their game off the field ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Perhaps the strongest aspect of India's game will be their top six batters, who have shown exceptional form and can take down any bowling line-up on their day. Also not to be underestimated is their bowling lineup, with tweakers who can be handy in the UAE.

Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Fixtures:

v New Zealand, Dubai, 4 October

v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 October

v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 9 October

v Australia, Sharjah, 13 October

Australia:

Despite the absence of all-conquering captain Meg Lanning, who has called time on her international career, the Aussies are favourites for the upcoming competition boasting six of the eight Women's T20 World Cups held so far and winning the competition on the last three occasions.

Now led by Alyssa Healy, the younger members of the group are expected to shoulder more responsibility, but their unrivalled depth with the bat and deep resources with the ball should give the squad confidence.

Beth Mooney's contribution with the bat remains vital, though the work of Phoebe Litchfield and Grace Harris, among others, will go a long way towards a title defence. The side boasts capable players with bat in hand all the way down to No.9 in the order. The sheer number of all-rounders gives Hesaly options to pivot if required with the ball, though the spin-bowling group is tipped to tie the field down.

The gap is slowly being bridged to Australia in terms of collective quality across other playing groups, but until Healy and her side are dethroned, it's their tournament to lose.

Squad:

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Georgia Wareham.

Fixtures:

v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 5 October.

v New Zealand, Sharjah, 8 October.

v Pakistan, Dubai, 11 October.

v India, Sharjah, 13 October.

New Zealand:

New Zealand's last semi-final appearance, which came in 2016, seems like a distant memory, and the fact that they've exited in the group stage in the previous three editions of the T20 World Cup will spur Sophie Devine & Co. to go one better this around.

The White Ferns have a fine mix of T20 World Cup experience and upcoming talent and can overcome any competition on their day. In a very competitive Group A, the Kiwis will not be short of challenges to win - they go up against India in their opener.

Later on 8 October, they go up against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, whom they haven't beaten since 2016 in the competition, a result that skipper Sophie Devine would not like to repeat in 2024.

Squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Fixtures:

v India, Dubai, 4 October.

v Australia, Sharjah, 8 October.

v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 12 October.

v Pakistan, Dubai, 14 October.

Pakistan

There are reasons to be excited as a Pakistan fan, and while it might be early for a tournament push, multiple wins and a push towards a semi-final spot are not out of the question.

Switching the captaincy job from Nida Dar to Fatima Sana, Pakistan have brought in a young, energetic leader with nothing to lose ahead of a big event, while also freeing up a veteran in Dar, who can now solely focus on outfoxing the batters and unleashing mayhem with the willow.

Their batting showed positive signs in the recently concluded home contest against South Africa, while the spin attack led by the left-armers Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal can prove to be more than hana dful for opposition batters.

Squad:

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Fixtures:

v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 3 October.

v India, Dubai, 6 October.

v Australia, Dubai, 11 October.

v New Zealand, Dubai, 14 October.

Sri Lanka:

Winning this year's Asia Cup and posing arguably the biggest threat to India and Australia to claim a semi-final spot from Group A, it could almost be forgotten that the team had to take the Qualifier route to the tournament.

In 2023, Sri Lanka beat hosts South Africa on opening night in a final-over thriller at Newlands, and followed it up with a victory against Bangladesh two days later at the same venue. It put Chamari Athapaththu's side in a prime position for a top-two spot in their group, but defeats to Australia and New Zealand put paid to those hopes.

This year, there is more optimism. Alongside Athapaththu, the likes of Inoshi Priyadharshani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Inoka Ranaweera provide a solid spine, and the team should be high in confidence.

Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Fixtures:

v Pakistan, Sharjah, 3 October.

v Australia, Sharjah, 5 October.

v India, Dubai, 9 October.

v New Zealand, Sharjah, 12 October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor