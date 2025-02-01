A look at Kayla Reyneke-led South Africa unbeaten run in ICC U19 Womens' T20 WC

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 1 : Kayla Reyneke-led South Africa side has impressed in the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and they stand just a win away from their maiden title, all set to battle defending champions India for the trophy on Sunday, ICC Cricket website reported.

Jemma Botha has been Proteas' top run-getter with 89 runs in five matches, with the best score of 37 and an impressive strike rate of over 125. Kayla, a spinner, has been side's top wicket-taker and overall third, with 10 scalps in five games at an average of 5.50 and best figures of 3/2. They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, as per ICC.

Let us take a look at their unbeaten run:

-South Africa defeated New Zealand by 22 runs

Watching on as the rain fell in the earlier fixture, South Africa can lay claim to being the first World Cup match-winners on the island of Borneo, beating New Zealand.

Reduced to 11 overs, Simone Lourens (21) and Jemma Botha (32) raced to a half-century opening partnership, with some late hitting from Karabo Meso helping the Proteas post 91/7.

Despite a quick start from New Zealand in reply, the Kiwis were tied down with spin, as Kayla Reyneke (3/15) and Monalisa Legodi (2/8) restricted their opponents to 69/5

-South Africa defeated Samoa by 10 wickets

After an early delay, South Africa were ruthless, bowling Samoa out for just 16 in 9.1 overs.

Nthabiseng Nini starred with the ball, claiming three wickets while conceding only four runs. Fay Cowling, Seshnie Naidu, and Kayla Reyneke each contributed with two wickets in a commanding display of bowling.

South Africa went on to chase down the 17 in just 1.4 overs to secure the win.

Nini was named Player of the Match.

-South Africa defeated Nigeria by 41 runs (DLS)

South Africa were kept to just 25/0 at the end of the Powerplay, though pushed on after a rain delay to ensure maximum carry-over points into the Super Six stage.

Reduced to an eight-over contest and an adjusted total of 64 via DLS, the Proteas pressed. Simone Lourens top scored with 25.

A two-wicket haul from Seshnie Naidu helped hold Nigeria to 24/8, and a 41-run DLS victory.

-South Africa defeated Ireland by seven wickets

South Africa maintained their unbeaten run with a statement win over Ireland, bowling out their opponents in a rain-affected match inside 10 overs.

Monalisa Legodi and Kayla Reyneke were standouts, taking four and three wickets respectively. Nthabiseng Nini and Fay Cowling rounded out the effort with a wicket each.

In the chase of just 36, Simone Lourens and Kayla Reyneke enjoyed some time in the middle.

Legodi was named Player of the Match.

-Match abandoned against USA

Rain was the winner in Sarawak, curtailing what would have been a curious class between the Proteas and stiff challengers USA.

The no-result ensured an undefeated finish to group and Super Six action, setting up a semi-final clash with Australia.

-South Africa defeated Australia by 5 wickets

South Africa's bowlers were excellent at Bayuemas Oval, setting up a five-wicket win to book a ticket to the final.

Ashleigh van Wyk's four-wicket haul led an on-song Proteas push in the field, restricting Australia to just 105/8, cruising past the target with 11 deliveries in hand thanks to Jemma Botha (37) and Kayla Reyneke (26).

The Proteas held on to three difficult chances in the field, with Nthabiseng Nini earlier setting the tone early by dismissing the dangerous Ines Mckeon with the opening ball of the match.

